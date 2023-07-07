Open Menu

Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran Observed Across Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran was observed across northern Sindh on Friday to lodge a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

After Friday's prayer, peaceful protest demonstrations were held in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Jacobabad, Nosheroferoz and other districts of the northern province. People belonging to different walks of life took part in the protests to express their resentment over the desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden.

Protestors appreciated the Prime Minister's decision to observing Yaum-e-Taqddees-e-Quran and urged people to register their protest at every forum.

They said the entire Muslim Ummah should forge unity and raise joint voices to stop the recurrence of such profane acts adding that islam preached peace, love, tolerance, and tranquility, he said, adding that followers of Islam did not disrespect any other religion or other holy books.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Protest Sukkur Sweden Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Prayer Muslim Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

26 minutes ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

33 minutes ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

3 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

4 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

4 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

15 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

15 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

15 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan