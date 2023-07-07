Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran was observed across northern Sindh on Friday to lodge a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

After Friday's prayer, peaceful protest demonstrations were held in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Jacobabad, Nosheroferoz and other districts of the northern province. People belonging to different walks of life took part in the protests to express their resentment over the desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden.

Protestors appreciated the Prime Minister's decision to observing Yaum-e-Taqddees-e-Quran and urged people to register their protest at every forum.

They said the entire Muslim Ummah should forge unity and raise joint voices to stop the recurrence of such profane acts adding that islam preached peace, love, tolerance, and tranquility, he said, adding that followers of Islam did not disrespect any other religion or other holy books.