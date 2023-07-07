Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran observed on Friday in Hafizabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran was observed on Friday to lodge a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In this regard, peaceful protest demonstrations were held and protest rallies were taken out throughout the district. People belonging to different walks of life took part in the protests to express their resentment over the desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden.

The activists of Muslim League (N) staged a protest demonstration in front of Press Club Hafizabad led by district President Muhammad Bukhash Tarar. The big rally was taken out from Darbar Syed Shabbir Hussain Shah led by prominent religious scholar Syed Waseem-ul_Hassan Naqvi and PPP local leader Muhammad Arshad Mahind.

Markazi Jammiat Ahl-e-Hadees, Jammiat Ulema Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami and others also took out rallies to protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

Addressing the participants of rallies, speakers urged government of Pakistan and Islamic countries to strongly raise their voice against the recent despicable incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden at all forms, including the United Nations, so that nobody can dare commit such a crime in future.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to convene a meeting of the world body on this matter wherein heads or representatives of all the Islamic countries are invited to express the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah, they demanded.

They suggested that session should also pass a condemnation resolution, suggesting ways and means to eliminate the provocative acts of disrespecting the divine books and holy personalities.