Open Menu

Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran Observed On Friday In Hafizabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran observed on Friday in Hafizabad

Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran was observed on Friday to lodge a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran was observed on Friday to lodge a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In this regard, peaceful protest demonstrations were held and protest rallies were taken out throughout the district. People belonging to different walks of life took part in the protests to express their resentment over the desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden.

The activists of Muslim League (N) staged a protest demonstration in front of Press Club Hafizabad led by district President Muhammad Bukhash Tarar. The big rally was taken out from Darbar Syed Shabbir Hussain Shah led by prominent religious scholar Syed Waseem-ul_Hassan Naqvi and PPP local leader Muhammad Arshad Mahind.

Markazi Jammiat Ahl-e-Hadees, Jammiat Ulema Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami and others also took out rallies to protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

Addressing the participants of rallies, speakers urged government of Pakistan and Islamic countries to strongly raise their voice against the recent despicable incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden at all forms, including the United Nations, so that nobody can dare commit such a crime in future.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to convene a meeting of the world body on this matter wherein heads or representatives of all the Islamic countries are invited to express the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah, they demanded.

They suggested that session should also pass a condemnation resolution, suggesting ways and means to eliminate the provocative acts of disrespecting the divine books and holy personalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Protest World United Nations Condemnation Sweden Hafizabad Muslim All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Agains ..

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

8 minutes ago
 Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Mo ..

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Moscow to Extend Grain Exports A ..

8 minutes ago
 PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

23 minutes ago
 KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

19 minutes ago
 JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

19 minutes ago
 11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock ..

11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock

19 minutes ago
China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - ..

China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - Regulator

19 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

19 minutes ago
 PMML organises countrywide protest against desecra ..

PMML organises countrywide protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

16 minutes ago
 US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gol ..

US Charges Ex-Military Official for Defrauding Gold Star Family Members - Statem ..

16 minutes ago
 US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

US economy adds 209,000 new jobs as hiring slows

16 minutes ago
 RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan