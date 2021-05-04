Yaum-i-Ali (R.A) observed peacefully amid strict observance of SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Yaum-i-Ali (R.A) was observed with devotion and reverence here in Hyderabad on Tuesday to pay tribute to the fourth Caliph of islam on the day of his martyrdom under strict observance of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had imposed a ban on processions for observance of Yaum-i- Ali (R.A) while district administration also adopted strict security measures to maintain law and order situation.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Salam Shaikh along with ASP City Aleena Rajpar visited Qadam Gah to Qarbala Dadan Shah route of the central mourning procession and held meeting with leaders of Anjuman Haideri Nawaz Bhutto, Raza Irani and others and stressed them to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus related SOPs.

All the participants of the mourning procession should maintain social distancing, wear face masks and use sanitizers for their safety against COVID-19, the SSP stressed.

Meanwhile, the main mourning procession was taken out from Karabala Dadan Shah amid strict adherence to COVID SOPs which culminated at Qadam Gah Moula Ali (R.A) at Maghrib prayer where Iftar was served to the mourners.

A Majlis was also held at Qadam Gah Moula Ali (R.A) to highlight contribution of Hazarat Ali (R.A) in promoting Islam.

The contingents of Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies were deployed at the procession route to provide foolproof security to the mourners.