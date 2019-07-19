UrduPoint.com
Yawar Abbas Bokhari Vows To Present Issues Of MEAs

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:55 PM

Yawar Abbas Bokhari vows to present issues of MEAs

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said that he would highlight the problems and injustices done with Monitoring and Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) working in Chief Minister Monitoring Force (CMMF) at the floor of Punjab Assembly and would also discuss this issue with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said that he would highlight the problems and injustices done with Monitoring and Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) working in Chief Minister Monitoring Force (CMMF) at the floor of Punjab Assembly and would also discuss this issue with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said this while talking to media persons after having a detailed meeting with Director Monitoring here Friday. He said that more than one thousand MEAs had been working across the Punjab since 2004 on contract basis and neither their services had been regularised nor given any other monetary benefits to them which was a great injustice and beyond comprehension.

He said because of the tireless and sincere efforts and professionalism of MEAs, there was a tremendous improvement in education sector but they were continuously being ignored.

Yawar said that on the one hand the services of MEAs were being appreciated and being acknowledged at higher level but they were not provided facilities beside no compensation to the families of those who died during the service.

Yawar Bokhari said that he had directed Director Monitoring to prepare a summary in this context which he would present to Chief Minister Punjab and also present it on the floor of Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, Chairman PAC Punjab Yawar Bokhari had a detailed meeting with Director Monitoring and discussed the problems being faced by MEAs .

