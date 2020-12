Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Khayal Kastro join provincial cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to MPAs Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari and Khayal Ahmad Kastro as provincial ministers during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Khayal Ahmad Kastro was elected from PP-110 (Faisalbad-XIV) and Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari is a member from PP-1 (Attock-I).

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, MNAs Farrukh Habib, Faizullah Kamoka, MPAs, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani, party workers and members of civil bureaucracy were present at the ceremony.

Later, the newly appointed provincial ministers Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari and Khayal Ahmad Kastro held a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.