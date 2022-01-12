UrduPoint.com

Yawar Bukhari Inaugurates Rehabilitation Center For Special Children

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated the Rehabilitation Center for Special Children completed under the auspices of Helping Hand for Relief and Development

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated the Rehabilitation Center for Special Children completed under the auspices of Helping Hand for Relief and Development.

The minister met with special children and their parents.

He reviewed facilities of the rehabilitation center, such as physiotherapy, psychotherapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy.

He also inaugurated the solar water project. This project is installed with the help of Helping Hand for Relief and Development at Apwa Girls High school Satellite Town.

Chief Executive Officer education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, Director Social Welfare Sehar Siddique and head of institution Sehrish Abbas were also present.

