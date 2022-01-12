Yawar Bukhari visits Nasheman, Darul Aman

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking steps for the welfare and facilitation of special persons.

During his visit to Nasheman here, he said that technical education should be provided to special persons so that they can get jobs.

The provincial minister reviewed the teaching activities of special persons, home appliances, handicrafts, beauticians, and cooking courses at the institute of Nasheman. He also inspected the hostel facility.

The minister also visited Government Shelter Home Darul-Aman and inspected the facilities being provided to the women and their children.

Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddique was present on the occasion. In-charge Darul Aman Faryal Amin said that women living in Darul Aman are also being trained in handicraft so that they can get jobs.

She told that ongoing construction work will be completed and the estimated cost of these development works is Rs. 15 million.

The provincial minister inspected the kitchens, tv rooms, and classrooms and also distributed gifts among the residing women and children.