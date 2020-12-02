Yawar Mehdi and Saleem Qaisrani meet Dr Irshad Ahmad Khan Commissioner DG Khan

Meeting of Mr Yawar Mehdi Director (C&CI) and Mr Saleem Qaisrani Regional Director DG Khan with Mr Dr Irshad Ahmad Khan Commissioner DG Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020) The activities of psic regarding the uplifting and revival of cultural heritage and regional crafts were briefed to him.

The services being rendered by psic to local artisans in the shape of interest free and soft terms loans were also brought under discussion. Progress in respect of Industrial estate and Artisans village was also reviewed.