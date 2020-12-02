UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yawar Mehdi And Saleem Qaisrani Meet Dr Irshad Ahmad Khan Commissioner DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Yawar Mehdi and Saleem Qaisrani meet Dr Irshad Ahmad Khan Commissioner DG Khan

Meeting of Mr Yawar Mehdi Director (C&CI) and Mr Saleem Qaisrani Regional Director DG Khan with Mr Dr Irshad Ahmad Khan Commissioner DG Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020) Meeting of Mr Yawar Mehdi Director (C&CI) and Mr Saleem Qaisrani Regional Director DG Khan with Mr Dr Irshad Ahmad Khan Commissioner DG Khan.The activities of psic regarding the uplifting and revival of cultural heritage and regional crafts were briefed to him.

The services being rendered by psic to local artisans in the shape of interest free and soft terms loans were also brought under discussion. Progress in respect of Industrial estate and Artisans village was also reviewed.

Related Topics

Progress

Recent Stories

PM to visit Gilgit-Baltistan today

5 minutes ago

Pakistan records 75 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Press: A National Day to remember

42 minutes ago

India announces over 36,000 new coronavirus cases

42 minutes ago

49th National Day brings back precious memories of ..

42 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 December 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.