Yazman Police Arrest Drug Peddler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:48 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Yazman police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish and opium from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a police team of PS Yazman took an alleged drug pusher into custody from an area lying within their jurisdiction.

The police recovered 1050 grams hashish and 30 grams opium from the possession of the accused.

The suspect was identified as Qasim. The police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

