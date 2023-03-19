Yazman police arrest drug peddler

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Yazman police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1,200 grams hashish from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that following police intelligence information, a team of PS Yazman conducted search of a suspected drug peddler.

"During search, the police recovered 1,200 hashish from the possession of the suspect," he added.

Yazman police have lodged a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.