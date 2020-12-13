Yazman police arrest suspect with weapon

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Yazman police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect and recovered illegal weapon from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that during routine checking, a police team arrested a suspect and recovered a pistol from his possession. The accused was identified as Shabbir.

The police have been investigating the suspect. Further probe was underway.