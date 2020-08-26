YCA calls on Children Complex new dean

UrduPoint.com
Young Consultants Association (YCA) an organization of doctors,met newly appointed as Dean of Children Complex , Dr Waqar Rabbani at his office here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Young Consultants Association (YCA) an organization of doctors,met newly appointed as Dean of Children Complex , Dr Waqar Rabbani at his office here on Wednesday.

Led by Chairman YCA , Dr Zahid Sarfaraz , a group consisted of Dr Ali Waqas(President) , Dr Samar Nazir, Dr Mujtaba Hashir and others, congratulated him on his new assignment.

They discussed issues faced by the health facility and showed their commitment to resolve the problems under his guidance.

They presented a bouquet to Dr Waqar Rabbani on his appointment.

The Dean assured them of resolution of the problems soon, a news release issued said here.

