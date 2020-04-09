UrduPoint.com
YCA Welcomes Decision Of Reopening Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences OPDs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:02 PM

YCA welcomes decision of reopening Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences OPDs

Chairman Young Consultant Association (YCA) and Spokesperson All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) Dr Asfandyar Khan on Thursday welcomed the decision of opening of Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to serve the large number of patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Young Consultant Association (YCA) and Spokesperson All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) Dr Asfandyar Khan on Thursday welcomed the decision of opening of Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to serve the large number of patients.

"I assure my nation that health professionals will not disappoint them even with limited resources and will do beyond expectations," Dr Asfandyar said in a statement.

He expressed the hope that the safety of health professionals would be ensured and all doctors and health workers would be provided personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and N95 masks along with hand sanitizers in the hospital.

He requested that there should be protocols for appointment of patients at OPDs and suggested that only one attendant should be allowed with the patient during visit as OPD.

He said that there must be earlier appointment of patient through telephone with patient record to prevent from coronavirus.

He said that the quarters concerned should allocate separate isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients for smooth working of hospitals and treatment of other patients.

He appealed the Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza and Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmeen Rashid to take action against all those who are not taking interest in controlling corona on their part. He also appealed them to play their role in the matter of consultant Dr Hamid Butt.

It is pertinent to mention here that the administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) through a notification immediate lifted a ban on functioning of OPDs in the Federal capital's hospitals keeping in view the difficulties faced by the general public.

However, the hospitals management have been directed to strictly abide SOP issued on March 24 and other instructions issued from time to time regarding compulsory precautions, restrictions and directions for social distancing.

They have also been asked to ensure the guidelines regarding disinfection, sanitization and hygiene in OPDs of hospitals.

Earlier, the administration had imposed section 144 Cr.PC on March 24 with suspension of OPDs of all hospitals in the federal capital in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19).

