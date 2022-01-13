UrduPoint.com

YDA Announces To Resume Emergency Services In Balochistan's Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 11:34 PM

YDA announces to resume emergency services in Balochistan's hospitals

A government delegation led by provincial finance minister Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dammar met with young doctors and paramedical staff federation officials including Dr. Hafeez Mandokhel, Tahir Damar, Haji Abdul Wadud Tareen and other officials at protest camp

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A government delegation led by provincial finance minister Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dammar met with young doctors and paramedical staff federation officials including Dr. Hafeez Mandokhel, Tahir Damar, Haji Abdul Wadud Tareen and other officials at protest camp.

The delegation was comprised by provincial ministers including Mir Naseebullah Marree and Mir Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri.

Chairman of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Dr. Hafeez Mandukhel announced resumption of emergency services including trauma centers across the province after holding successful talks with the delegation of government during the meeting at protest camp on late night on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar said Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has formed a committee for addressing demands of young doctors and paramedics saying that CM Balochistan was serious to solve legal problems of doctors for interest of public health.

He said that we would play our role as mediator between the doctors and paramedics under formed committee in order to address issues of doctors in positive manner.

Provincial Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar said that doctors, paramedics, nurses and other health staff were our heroes who were fighting on the frontline against Corona.

He said that doctors, paramedics, nurses and employees of all departments including health department would solve the legitimate problems of senior doctors.

The Minister said the present provincial government was serious about resolving the demands of young doctors and paramedics and nurses.

