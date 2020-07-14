YDA assured to resolve issues of doctors' community

Taking notice of protest of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), the Ministry of National Health Services has invited their leadership to discuss the matters of Corona risk allowance and salary raise

According to official sources, the ministry has sought lists from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) of those employees who were given Corona risk allowance.

Meanwhile a delegation of YDA led by its President Dr Fazal Rabi met with senior officials of Ministry of National Health Services, who assured them to address all outstanding issues of doctors' community.

The meeting also discussed the payment of allocated amount of Rs 784 million for raise in salaries of doctors.

It is pertinent to mention here that YDA had started protest in PIMS in favour of their demands including raise in salaries and issuance of Corona risk allowance to all hospital employees. On the other hand the administration of PIMS warned the protesters to take strict action against routine protests and processions.

Taking strong notice of routine protests and agitations, the administration of PIMS strictly warned the hospital's doctors and other staff to stop this practice otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

"PIMS administration strongly believes in putting back on track the derailed system of healthcare management at hospital. The obstacles and barricades getting erected in the way will be crossed over, pushed away or demolished soon," an official of the hospital said while quoting the hospital management's policy letter on the matter.

While addressing them through the letter it clearly told them "Getting intolerant for the sake of few rupees, leaving the duty stations, leaving your patients in misery and taking out protests as proxies of failed individuals is not going to help, in the long run.

" It categorically warned "You are soon going to lose the sympathy of hospital administration too, which is hitherto stretched to its limits of tolerance and restraint." The administration cautioned "Protests and processions at PIMS must end. You don't need to leverage disasters, you don't need to capitalize on civil unrest, and you need to be human. It's not always about personal gains." It said "At the hospital, it is about serving the ailing humanity and protecting lives. You are not serving the purpose of your life or your profession or your job if you are taking out protests, wasting time in un-called-for agitations, grouping and barging every day into management offices and not letting the administration work for the welfare of critically ill patients or even the staff." The administration clarified that pay raise of healthcare workers is being processed at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and PIMS administration is following the process, on daily basis. It added every other facility or service is being provided for a peaceful workplace which the unlawful associations, unions, societies, organizations and illegal media appearances are hell-bent to destroy.

A large number of patients at PIMS had to face several difficulties in accessing health assistance due to routine strikes of doctors and nursing staff. They requested the hospital administration several times to take notice of routine absence of doctors and para medical staff in different sections due to their political activities and protests in the hospital.

