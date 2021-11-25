UrduPoint.com

YDA Celebrates International Children Day

Thu 25th November 2021

Youth Development Association (YDA) on Thursday organized a special event to mark International Children's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Youth Development Association (YDA) on Thursday organized a special event to mark International Children's Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director YDA Rubina Bhatti said that children need to be made aware of education, health, leisure, mental and physical training.

She said that child labor was continued despite enacting legislation. She said that the law needs to be strictly enforced to prevent forced labor of children.

"Children were the future of the nation, protection of their rights is our common responsibility," she said.

At the end, children also performed plays and sung songs at the event. The event was attended by parents of the local population. The participants highly praised the performance of the children.

More Stories From Pakistan

