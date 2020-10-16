UrduPoint.com
YDA Condemns Sindh Police Irrational Behaviour Towards Health Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:55 PM

YDA condemns Sindh police irrational behaviour towards health workers

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Young Doctors Association (YDA) Friday condemned the manhandling of peacefully protesting health workers by Sindh police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Young Doctors Association (YDA) Friday condemned the manhandling of peacefully protesting health workers by Sindh police.

It, in a statement, lamented that doctors, the most learned, respectful and dedicated professionals, humiliated physically and mentally.

It also raised the question over the silence of JPMC management on such a tragic incident.

The YDA urged the Sindh chief minister to take notice of the sad incident and suspend those officials involved in manhandling the health workers.

It said the boycott would continue by Saturday with full strength across the province.

