YDA Delegation To Hold Meeting With LUH Administration On 26 Sep

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) will hold a meeting with the administration of Liaquat University Hospital on September 26 to press the latter to implement demands of the doctors.

A spokesman of the association informed here on Sunday that the scheduled meeting would be the last one with the administration which had allegedly time and again dragged its feet over implementing the doctors' demands.

He said the authorities had been warned that the doctors would take recourse to boycott of the work if their demands were not accepted.

He told that the doctors want the hostel renovation, activating the new cafeteria, regulating traffic outside the casualty ward and shifting the casualty ward outside the hospital's premises like the one in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

