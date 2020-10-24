KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Younger Doctors Association Sindh (YDA) demanded from Sindh to release stipend / salaries of Young doctors of Khairpur Medical College (KMC) Sindh immediately.

Vice Presient YDA Sindh, Dr. Waris Ali Jakhrani said this while talking to APP here on Saturday.

"Since last five months, no stipend was paid to Young doctors of KMC", he said.

Despite non-payment of their stipend, they continued to service the people, Vice President added, articulating it is injustice.

This is negligence of Sindh government and forced Young doctors to go on the protest, he uttered.

He urged the PMDC/PMC to issue license certificates as they can do the practice as doctor.

YDA Sindh would extend full support to protesting young doctors at KMC, till they could get pending stipends.