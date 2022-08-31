UrduPoint.com

YDA Doctors Examine 2145 Patients In Flood-hit Areas Of Dera,Tank

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 07:46 PM

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) organized free medical camps in different flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank where 2,145 patients were examined and free medicines were also provided to them

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) organized free medical camps in different flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank where 2,145 patients were examined and free medicines were also provided to them.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the YDA also came forward to provide medical facilities and distribute food items among the flood victims of D.I. Khan and Tank districts.

The YDA has organized free medical camps in different areas of Dera including Hathala, Garah Hayat, Paroa, Muqim Shah, Naivela and Tank where 2,145 patients were examined and free medicines were also provided to them besides ration and bottles of clean drinking water were also distributed to 6,325 people.

Patron in Chief of YDA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Rizwan Kundi led the free medical camp set up in Muqim Shah area, YDA Senior Provincial Vice President Dr. Ali Raza led the medical camp in Paroa, YDA Provincial President Dr. Asfand Yar Betani led the medical camp in Tank, Dr Faheem Khan Mehsud in Naivela, Dr Adil Khan Wazir in Hathala while Dr Ashraf led the medical camp in Garah Hayat.

More Stories From Pakistan

