LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) In a significant turn of events on Thursday, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) in Sheikh Zayed Hospital has decided to end their two-week long strike after the personal efforts of Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram.

Chairman Sheikh Zayed Hospital Prof. Dr. Waqar Ahmed, along with representatives of the YDA, expressed their gratitude to the minister for promptly resolving their concerns. The hospital's management, including Dr. Ashtar Zaidi and Dr. Hassan, were also present during this announcement.

The minister emphasized the importance of Sheikh Zayed Hospital for the people of the provincial capital, highlighting the disparities in budget compared to other hospitals. He committed to ensuring that doctors at Sheikh Zayed Hospital receive stipends equivalent to those in government hospitals, emphasizing the Punjab government's commitment to addressing patient-related issues in any hospital.

Dr. Javed Akram announced that a delegation will be sent to Islamabad to address the doctors' concerns further. Discussions with Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan and the Secretary have taken place to tackle the financial challenges of Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore. Additionally, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi expressed support for managing Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore.

President YDA Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Dr. Hassan, acknowledged the recent release of two months' unpaid salaries, thanking Professor Dr. Javed Akram for his swift actions in resolving Sheikh Zayed Hospital's issues. The province anticipates an initial investment of five billion rupees to address the hospital's concerns and improve patient services.

This development signifies a positive step towards improving healthcare services at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore and ensuring that doctors are adequately compensated for their vital work in the region.