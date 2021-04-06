UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YDA JPMC Chapter Stages Sit-in

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:24 PM

YDA JPMC chapter stages sit-in

Younger Doctors Association (YDA) Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Tuesday staged the protest against non-acceptance of their demands

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Younger Doctors Association (YDA) Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Tuesday staged the protest against non-acceptance of their demands.

The protest was attended by a large number of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) members.

Representative of YDA JPMC Dr. Umbreen told APP that the protest was held under the banner of GHA.

Later, the protest was called off, when additional secretary Sindh and JPMC administration assured to resolve their all issues, she informed.

We are optimistic that our demands including promotions would be fulfilled till next meeting which was supposed to be held on Friday, she reiterated.

Both the government of Sindh and JPMC administration stand firms on one page to maintain integrity and dignity of prestigious institution, she said, reaffirming that we are looking forward to achieve our goals with unity and struggle.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Alliance All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League holds &#039;Year of the 50th Cup Fi ..

11 minutes ago

Libya Hopes to Resume Flights, Boost Cooperation W ..

2 minutes ago

Serbian President Gets Inoculated With COVID-19 Va ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt decides to provide jobs under deceased ..

4 minutes ago

EMA has 'not yet reached conclusion' on AstraZenec ..

4 minutes ago

Agriculture Secretary advises Bio-pesticides spray ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.