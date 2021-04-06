YDA JPMC chapter stages sit-in

Younger Doctors Association (YDA) Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Tuesday staged the protest against non-acceptance of their demands

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Younger Doctors Association (YDA) Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Tuesday staged the protest against non-acceptance of their demands.

The protest was attended by a large number of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) members.

Representative of YDA JPMC Dr. Umbreen told APP that the protest was held under the banner of GHA.

Later, the protest was called off, when additional secretary Sindh and JPMC administration assured to resolve their all issues, she informed.

We are optimistic that our demands including promotions would be fulfilled till next meeting which was supposed to be held on Friday, she reiterated.

Both the government of Sindh and JPMC administration stand firms on one page to maintain integrity and dignity of prestigious institution, she said, reaffirming that we are looking forward to achieve our goals with unity and struggle.