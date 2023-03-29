YDA lauds dissolution of MTI policy board, demands audit of SIC, MTI hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Young Doctors Association (YDA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday appreciated the caretaker provincial government for dissolving the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) policy board and hoped that a notification of dissolution of the board of governors would also be issued soon.

In a statement issued here, the YDA said that it was a long-awaited demand of the doctors' community which was fulfilled by the interim government of the province, adding that the role of Special Assistant to the CM Dr. Riaz Anwar and Health Advisor Dr. Abid Jamil was highly commendable.

They urged the chief minister to also order notification of the dissolution of the board of governors of MTI as well.

It said that the previous government of PTI spent billions of rupees on MTI hospitals and colleges in the name of people's welfare, adding that the government should also order a probe into the amount spent.

Dr. Hafeez Orakzai of YDA alleged that the past government committed billions of rupees in corruption and irregularities in the name of Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) which had not been audited. He demanded an immediate probe and audit of SIC and MTI hospitals.

He said that PTI ran the periphery hospitals on public-private partnership but despite that, all the patients were referred to Peshawar because the past government did not concentrate on the conditions of the hospitals due to the poor policies of the former health minister.

It is worth mentioning here that the secretary health department of KP on March 25 notified the dissolution of the policy board of MTI at the provincial level.