YDA Offers Telemedicine To Kids

Fri 27th March 2020

YDA offers telemedicine to kids

Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Children Complex has offered telemedicine facility for treating kids without visiting to hospital in wake of COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Children Complex has offered telemedicine facility for treating kids without visiting to hospital in wake of COVID-19.

The YDA has set up four lines of mobile phone for seeking consultation from 9am to 9pm for ailments related to kids health.

People can call or send what'sapp message at 03011176902, 03011176903 and 03011176904 for medicine department while 03011176905 for surgery deptt consultation.

In case of any complaint, they can contact at 03011176906, said a spokesperson for Children Complex here on Friday.

The step has been taken to urge people not to visit the health facility due to cornovirus issue, he concluded.

