YDA, Pharmacists Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab and Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum of pharmacists have expressed their complete solidarity with the Kashmiris of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, the President of Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum Dr Noor Mahar condemning the atrocities of Indian forces in held Kashmir said that world should take notice of curfew in IoJ&K which had caused a lot of miseries for the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, leader of YDA Dr Nadir Hussain said that all the Pakistani people backed the Kashmiris movement for their self-determination.

He denouncing the Indian cruelties termed it a "barbaric act against humanity".

Both the leaders hoped that soon the Kashmiri people of held valley would get freedom from Indian forces.

