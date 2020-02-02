YDA, pharmacists express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab and Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum of pharmacists have expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Talking to APP here on Sunday, President of Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum Dr Noor Mahar condemned the atrocities by the Indian forces being committed in IOJ&K, saying, the world should take notice of continuing curfew-like conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, YDA leader Dr Nadir Hussain said that all Pakistanis backed the Kashmiris movement for their right to self-determination. He denounced the Indian cruelties in occupied Kashmir.

Both the leaders hoped that soon the people of held Valley would get freedom from Indian occupation.