UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YDA, Pharmacists Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:30 PM

YDA, pharmacists express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab and Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum of pharmacists have expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Talking to APP here on Sunday, President of Pakistan Drugs Lawyers Forum Dr Noor Mahar condemned the atrocities by the Indian forces being committed in IOJ&K, saying, the world should take notice of continuing curfew-like conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, YDA leader Dr Nadir Hussain said that all Pakistanis backed the Kashmiris movement for their right to self-determination. He denounced the Indian cruelties in occupied Kashmir.

Both the leaders hoped that soon the people of held Valley would get freedom from Indian occupation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World President Of Pakistan Punjab Drugs Lawyers Young Jammu Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

2 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

2 minutes ago

Guinean President thanks UAE, CAEU for supporting ..

32 minutes ago

Guinean President thanks UAE, CAEU for supporting ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS board meeting

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS board meeting

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.