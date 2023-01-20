YDA records peaceful protest against police brutality on Prof Dr Sikandar Hayat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Young Doctors Association (YDA) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Friday recorded a peaceful protest against the alleged police brutality on Professor Dr Sikandar Hayat of Orthopaedic Ward at KTH.

The young doctors protested against the alleged hooliganism of ASI Asif Ali in civil clothes in the premises of the Hospital and demanded of the Hospital administration and IG KP to take action against the officials involved within 48 hours and warned of a boycott of all active services at KTH after the deadline.

They demanded of suspension of all police officials involved in the incident, suspension and transfer of DSP over a wrong statement in the inquiry, registration of FIR against ASI Asif and security incharge of the hospital.

The YDA made it clear that the association, being a representative of all doctors of KP, would protect the rights of their community at all costs.