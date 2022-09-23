UrduPoint.com

YDA To Hold Meeting With Admin On Sept 26

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 08:44 PM

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Hyderabad has given last chance to the administration of Liaquat University Hospital to accept their demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Hyderabad has given last chance to the administration of Liaquat University Hospital to accept their demands.

A spokesman of the YDA informed here on Friday that a delegation of the young doctors would hold a meeting with the administration on September 26.

"We have decided that we won't close the doors of negotiations with the administration but they would have to fulfill our demands," said the spokesman, adding that the upcoming meeting with the administration, however, would be the last one before the doctors resort to protest.

"We will boycott work until the restoration work at the hostel gets started," he warned.

He told that their other demands include making the new cafeteria functional within 2 months and addressing the traffic congestion problem on the road near the casualty ward.

He said the doctors also wanted that a separate casualty ward away from the hospital's premises should be set up like the one in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

