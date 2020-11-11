UrduPoint.com
YDF CEO Calls On Ijaz Alam Augustine

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:45 PM

Youth Development Foundation (YDF) Chief Executive Officer Shahid Rehmat called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine at camp office of Human Rights, here on Wednesday

The Provincial Minister appreciated the role of YDF in promoting interfaith harmony. During the meeting, YDF CEO Shahid Rehmat informed the Provincial Minister that they were working on a draft with collaboration of Human Rights department and various sessions being held for the consultation of all the stakeholders to make the draft a regular policy for promoting the interfaith harmony.

Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said that numerous steps had been taken to promote the interfaith harmony by the Punjab government, while the priorities of the provincial government included promoting peace, religious harmony and tolerance.

The minister also appreciated media campaign of YDF on interfaith harmony. He hoped the YDF would continue to play a positive role in eradicating hatred and promoting peace.

