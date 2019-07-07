YDPA seeks house job

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Young Doctors Physiotherapy Association (YDPA) has demanded the provincial government to provide House Job to fresh doctors of Khyber Medical University Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday the YDPA sought following the rules of Higher education Commission (HEC) to provide paid House Jobs to them.

The YDPA demanded to review on the file of house job and approved it.