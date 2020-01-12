Year 2020 is to build new Pakistan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would make the country corruption free and handover it to the next generation.

Addressing at the annual function of Mari Petroleum Company Limited, she said journey of changing Pakistan is positively continued in a right direction, however it will changed completely, when the old mindset wipe out from the country.

While appreciating remarkable discoveries of gas and oil in the country by the Mari Gas, she said the government pays special attention to the exploration and production of oil and gas.

The government has amended policy of exploration and production to attract international companies in the this field, she said adding the government is going to release fresh tenders of 18 blocks and foreign companies are in contact with the government in this regard.

While praising the role of Mari Gas Company the SAPM said that such companies playing an important role in the development of the country.

She further said that the promotion of industrial activities is inevitable for any country in the world to achieve an economic milestone.

Fridous Ashiq Awan further said that the government has reduced No objection Certificate (NOC) from 40 to 10 to create a business friendly environment in the country which is government's top priority.

She said the Prime Minister wants to create a corporate friendly environment in the country and for this reason he is taking steps for ease of doing business.