Year 2020 remained peaceful due to smart e-policing of Lahore police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that due to the administrative and reform based strategy and smart e-policing of Lahore Police, the year 2020 remained peaceful in context of overall law and order and security situation.

The Lahore metropolis continuously improved its rank as safer city on International Crime Index among peaceful cities of the World.

The Lahore police officers and officials performed diligently facing vulnerable situations in the wake of COVID-19 as hundreds of police officers and officers were affected from this pandemic whereas some of them graced martyrdom also due to this pandemic serving the people.

The Lahore Police Operations Wing will make an all out effort including preemptive and preventive to control crime and serve humanity with more dedication and zeal, using smart and community policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes.

Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore police had introduced effective operational mechanisms and institutional reforms to enhance the capacity building of its force so as to control crime in the city.

DIG Operations said that using entrusted authority in a legal manner to serve the suffering humanity can only be helpful to improve the overall image of the police department.

He said that the institutional structure of different units of Lahore Police Operations Wing was being strengthened to improve the performance of the force.

Ashfaq Khan said that on the directions of IG Punjab Inam Ghani, special teams have been constituted for the arrest of proclaimed and targeted offenders whereas the performance of Anti Riot Force, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit had also been revamped.

Ashfaq Khan said that he was himself monitoring the performance of police officers to meet the targets regarding control of crime. Crime meetings at divisional and circle levels were being held on a regular basis whereas all divisional SPs also review the plan of action for the eradication of crime on a regular basis.

According to the facts and figures of the report issued by Operation wing of Lahore police a decrease of 14 per cent in the incidents of burglary, 7 per cent in robbery as well as 18 per cent in snatching and stealing of vehicles was seen due to the smart policing and use of effective monitoring tools including CCTV cameras of PSCA.

The Lahore police has issued facts and figures regarding its performance for eradication of crime in the year 2020. As per figures, Lahore police arrested as many as 52715 criminals involved in different crimes in the year 2020.

The police arrested 2617 members of 1090 dacoit gangs and recovered more than 20 crore and 92 lac rupees from them. The money was handed over to the actual heirs by the Lahore police.

Another 2344 cases were traced during investigation from these criminals. During the grand action against illegal weapons in the city, Lahore police arrested 6578 criminals and 6571 cases were registered against them in different police stations of the city.

The police also recovered 46 Kalashnikovs, 330 rifles, 256 guns, 5866 pistols, 05 carbines, 68 daggers and 52 thousands of bullets from these criminals.

During action against drug peddlers police arrested as many as 8239 criminals and recovered from them more than 118kg heroin, more than 2789kg Charas, 4 Kg and 580grm ICE, more than 187kg opium and 84941 bottles of liquor.

Similarly during the year 2020, the police arrested 5217 criminals involved in gambling and registered 1041 cases against them recovering more than Rs 11.7 millions.

The Lahore police during its campaign against brothels, arrested 1718 criminals and 501 cases were registered against them in different police stations.

Moreover, 244 proclaimed offenders of A category, 4086 POs of B category whereas 4702 court offenders were arrested during this year.

The police also arrested 2344 criminals for violating one wheeling act, 10260 in kite flying act, 666 in aerial firing, 2098 in bagging Act, 2987 for violating price Control Act, 37 in Foreigners Act, 28 in Marriage Act and 894 persons were also arrested for violating Loudspeaker Act.