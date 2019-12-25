UrduPoint.com
Year 2020 To Be Year Of Economic Revolution: Punjab Governor Chuadhry Mohammad Sarwar

Wed 25th December 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chuadhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that year 2020 would prove to be the year of economic revolution and PTI government would succeed in establishing Riyasat-e-Madina by overcoming the problems such as injustice, violence and corruption in the society.

He expressed these views, while addressing 75th Annual Session of Pakistan Engineering Congress (PEC) and later talking to media at a hotel where PEC President Rashid Wattoo and Secretary Najam Waheed were also present.

Governor said that provision of basic facilities like health and education was the mission of PTI government. He said that universities had been tasked to must focus on Cloud Technology and Robotics.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that engineers were builders of the nation and they were playing an important role in economic development.

He said that Pakistani engineers had not only proved their metal in the country but also in the outer world. "I have told all the universities that we need to focus on cloud technology and robotics," he mentioned.

He said that Pakistan was faced with greater challenge of water shortage. "Water scarcity is definitely a big challenge for Pakistan, however, effective measures are being taken on emergent basis to do away with this problem. We are direly in need to bring modern and innovative techniques in agriculture sector," he maintained.

"Today on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam, we have to renew our pledge for transforming Pakistan into Quaid's Pakistan," he said and asserted that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had faith in supremacy of the law and justice and today his political sagacity proved that 'Two Nations Theory' was absolutely right. Miraculous personality like Quaid-i-Azam is born in thousands years, he observed.

Punjab Governor said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making Jinnah's Pakistan and he also stressed the need to follow Quaid's basic points of 'Unity, Faith and discipline' to get strengthened and to foil enemies' conspiracies.

Talking to media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that government was following the Prime Minister Imran Khan's slogan of 'Naya Pakistan' by ensuring rule of law and the constitution in the country, and implementing merit and transparency at all levels.

The institutions, he said, had been strengthened through merit and stoppage of political interference, and Pakistan had also taken historic decisions on economic front which would result in creation of employment opportunities and with every passing day Pakistan would continue to advance in the field of economy.

