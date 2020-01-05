UrduPoint.com
Year 2020 To Bring Progress, Development In The Country: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

Year 2020 to bring progress, development in the country: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the year 2020 would be the year of national progress, development and prosperity.

She was addressing a large public meeting after inaugurating the gas-supply here at village Teijar-Daallowali.

She said that "Both Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan were vital to the each other." PM has the capabilities to make Pakistan an enlightened developed country as envisaged by Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, said SAPM and added "PM is promoting good, positive and soft image of a peaceful Pakistan in the world." Dr Firdous asked the overseas Pakistanis to bring their investment for strengthening the national economy of motherland.

She said that India was writing the black chapters of the larger scale human rights violations by crushing the oppressed Kashmiris.

SAPM said world should take instant notice Indian state terrorism in IOJ&K adding that only dialogues could be helpful in establishing durable peace.

She said that the government was making all out efforts to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities to the people at their door step.

Dr Firdous said that now Naya Pakistan was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of economic stability day-by-day being a result of positive economic policies of the PTI government.

