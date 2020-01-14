Year 2020 will bring prosperity for nation: Riaz Fatyana

Member of National Assembly Riaz Fatyana Wednesday said the year 2020 would bring prosperity for the nation because the domestic economy was moving towards improvement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Member of National Assembly Riaz Fatyana Wednesday said the year 2020 would bring prosperity for the nation because the domestic economy was moving towards improvement.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the Prime minister Imran Khan took right decision to put the country toward prosperity while reforms were being made in institutions such as amendments in NAB laws and increasing tax net rates .

On the issue of MNA (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah and Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi debate in the parliament, he said that such matters had sent a negative message to the masses and hoped that this would not happen again in the parliament.