Year 2023 Shattered Record Temperature, Drought, Fire And Floods: Guterres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 08:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that the year 2023 has shattered temperature records, and seen record drought, fire and floods around the world, while poverty and inequality are exacerbating these disasters.

In his message on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction being commemorated on October 13, he said those with the least are often at the greatest risk from extreme weather. They may live in places that are more susceptible to flooding and drought, and they have fewer resources to deal with damage and recover from it. They suffer disproportionately as a result and may be pushed further into poverty.

"Fighting inequality for a resilient future is the theme of this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Countries must work to break the cycle of poverty and disaster by honouring the Paris Agreement, striving to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and implementing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction."

We must also tackle inequality at the global level, by operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund at COP28 this year and ensuring that every person on Earth is covered by an early warning system by 2027, he added.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction let us reaffirm our commitment to investing in resilience and adaptation, and building a safe and just future for everyone, everywhere, he concluded.

