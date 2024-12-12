Year 2025: A pivotal moment for Kashmir – key stakeholders unite for global action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The upcoming year holds great significance for the Kashmir issue, as expressed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed during a webinar titled "*Human Rights for All: Amplify Kashmir's Voice to the World*," organized by Friends of Kashmir International on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

In his keynote address, Senator Sayed emphasized the importance of 2025, when Pakistan will gain observer status at the United Nations Security Council. He urged the Pakistani government, along with overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis, to leverage this opportunity to highlight the Kashmir issue and gain international support.

Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, Mashal Hussain Malik, drew attention to the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir and appealed for cooperation regarding her husband, Yasin Malik, who is currently imprisoned in India and allegedly facing severe mistreatment.

During the webinar, other speakers, including President of the World Freedom Movement Mazamil Ayub Thakur, media person Yasir Rehman, researcher Taiba Khurshid, and Hurriyat leader Parvez Ahmed, focused on the impact of India's oppressive laws in Kashmir. They proposed increased youth involvement and a cohesive strategy for effectively addressing the Kashmir issue.

The speakers emphasized that peace in the region is tied to the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

Abdul Hamid Lone, Vice Chairman of Friends of Kashmir, highlighted the United Nations' adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, a comprehensive human rights package, but lamented India's failure to implement this global declaration. He stressed that the people of Kashmir live under constant fear and oppression, with no right to life, and called for raising a voice against state-sponsored terrorism in the region.

The session concluded with remarks by Ghazala Habib, Chairperson of Friends of Kashmir International, who thanked the speakers and proposed the formation of an action committee for strategic planning to raise the Kashmir issue across multiple platforms. She also appealed to the international community for the release of Kashmiri political prisoners, including Asiya Andrabi, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and others, currently held in Indian jails. Ghazala Habib emphasized the pivotal role of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis in resolving the Kashmir issue in line with UN resolutions.