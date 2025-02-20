Open Menu

Year-long Coal Dispute In Bustikhel, Kohat Resolved Through Mediation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Year-long coal dispute in Bustikhel, Kohat resolved through mediation

Assistant Commissioner Darra Mr. Amanullah Khan Abbasi on Thursday successfully mediated a year-long dispute between the Shamshir Group and Irfan Group over coal issues in Bustikhel, Kohat. The dispute, which centered on coal mining and distribution, had been a source of tension and conflict between the two groups

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Darra Mr. Amanullah Khan Abbasi on Thursday successfully mediated a year-long dispute between the Shamshir Group and Irfan Group over coal issues in Bustikhel, Kohat. The dispute, which centered on coal mining and distribution, had been a source of tension and conflict between the two groups.

Through a collaborative effort with local elders, Assistant Commissioner Abbasi facilitated open communication and trust-building between the parties, ultimately leading to a mutually acceptable solution.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

20 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement ..

IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..

35 minutes ago
 Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price A ..

Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50

35 minutes ago
 Malik criticizes PTI for using official machinery ..

Malik criticizes PTI for using official machinery in public rallies

2 minutes ago
 Year-long coal dispute in Bustikhel, Kohat resolve ..

Year-long coal dispute in Bustikhel, Kohat resolved through mediation

2 minutes ago
 Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign ..

Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

2 minutes ago
Kohat launches tree plantation campaign at FATA un ..

Kohat launches tree plantation campaign at FATA university to boost environmenta ..

2 minutes ago
 Carpet Association delegation Calls on Commerce Mi ..

Carpet Association delegation Calls on Commerce Minister

2 minutes ago
 PM reviews reforms in health, pharmaceutical secto ..

PM reviews reforms in health, pharmaceutical sectors

9 minutes ago
 FIA Academy and British High Commission collaborat ..

FIA Academy and British High Commission collaborate for Cutting-Edge Forensic Tr ..

9 minutes ago
 One killed, one injured in Quetta firing

One killed, one injured in Quetta firing

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets MNAs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets MNAs

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan