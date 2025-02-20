Year-long Coal Dispute In Bustikhel, Kohat Resolved Through Mediation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 10:48 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Darra Mr. Amanullah Khan Abbasi on Thursday successfully mediated a year-long dispute between the Shamshir Group and Irfan Group over coal issues in Bustikhel, Kohat. The dispute, which centered on coal mining and distribution, had been a source of tension and conflict between the two groups.
Through a collaborative effort with local elders, Assistant Commissioner Abbasi facilitated open communication and trust-building between the parties, ultimately leading to a mutually acceptable solution.
