Year-long coal dispute in Bustikhel, Kohat resolved through mediation

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Darra Mr. Amanullah Khan Abbasi on Thursday successfully mediated a year-long dispute between the Shamshir Group and Irfan Group over coal issues in Bustikhel, Kohat. The dispute, which centered on coal mining and distribution, had been a source of tension and conflict between the two groups.

Through a collaborative effort with local elders, Assistant Commissioner Abbasi facilitated open communication and trust-building between the parties, ultimately leading to a mutually acceptable solution.

