Year-long IIOJK siege fails to budge Kashmiris on self-determination right: APHC leader

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Former APHC convener Syed Yousaf Naseem on Saturday said the year-long military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by over one million troops had failed to budge the Kashmiris on their right to self-determination and freedom from the Indian yoke.

Talking to APP, he said the Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5,2019 was the darkest day in the history of IIOJK, when India usurped the basic rights of Kashmiris and put their entire leadership, including the puppet ones, in jails or confined to their homes.

Due to persistent military siege, he said, all the means of livelihood of Kashmiris, including industry, tourism and other businesses had been destroyed.

He said the Modi government had not allowed the Kashmiri Muslims to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers.

Yousaf Naseem said the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste and the day was not far when they would get their right to self-determination as India would be dismembered into dozens of independent states, including Assam, Khalistan and many others.

The APHC leader said Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi had ordered 'Ghasbana Qabza' of the IIOJK on Aug 5 last year after failure to suppress the Kashmiris freedom movement during the last 72 years. After scrapping the IIOJK's special constitutional status, the Modi regime dissolved the state assembly and arrested the puppet Kashmiri leadership.

\395\932