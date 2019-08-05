Yearly performance of women parliamentarians satisfactory

Women parliamentarians have shown reasonable performance and actively participated in National Assembly and Senate in legislative business during year 2018-2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Women parliamentarians have shown reasonable performance and actively participated in National Assembly and Senate in legislative business during year 2018-2019.

Commenting on the performance of women parliamentarians, Executive Director of Women Empowerment and Policymaking, Ms Saba Nasir said that women parliamentarians have actively participated in important legislative institutions giving vital input for bringing social and economic change.

While quoting a report compiled on the performance of women parliamentarians, she added during the year 2018-2019, women parliamentarians maintained a track record of consistently surpassing reasonable performance expectations by making remarkable contributions to setting the agenda for parliamentary business.

She said that as per report, female lawmakers constitute one fifth of the Parliament in the National Assembly and 20 in the Senate.

They sponsored 53 percent private members' bills, 27 percent resolutions, 47 percent Calling Attention Notices, and 32 percent questions in both Houses of the Parliament, she added.

She said that they also initiated 40 percent proposals for amendments to the parliamentary rules of procedure and 39 percent motions for debate on issues of public importance and they initiated around 30 percent of the parliamentary interventions singly or in partnership with other women while also partnered an additional three percent business with their male colleagues.

On an average, each female lawmaker in the National Assembly sponsored eight agenda items in comparison to three items by each male lawmaker, however, in the Senate, they sponsored seven agenda items as compared to eight items by their male colleagues.

She said that the report further revealed that besides agenda contribution, female lawmakers also actively participated in the debates on scheduled business and in raising Points of Order and Matters of Public Importance.

Around 62 percent female lawmakers � 46 percent of female MNAs and 90 percent of female Senators � contributed to the discussions and debates during the parliamentary proceedings.

An analysis of the official attendance records of the National Assembly and the Senate illustrates that female lawmakers are more regular in attendance than their male colleagues.

She said that on an average, each female Member of the National Assembly (MNA) attended 83 percent of the Lower House sittings while each Senator attended 64 percent of the Senate sittings.

In comparison with last parliamentary year (2017-18), the contribution of the female lawmakers to the agenda in 2018-2019 witnessed a decline from 39 percent to 33 percent.

The attendance of female MNAs has increased since last year while the attendance of female Senators remained unchanged. The average attendance of each female MNA was 67 percent during 2017-18 and 83 percent during 2018-19, he added.