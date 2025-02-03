ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The government has officially launched the first national Polio immunization campaign of year 2025.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, during this polio campaign, polio drops will be given to more than 4.5 million children across the country.

He said that during this national Polio vaccination campaign, more than 400,000 trained polio workers will go door to door to perform their services.

Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar Bharath requested the parents to fully support the polio workers and give their children polio drops.

He said that it is the national and moral responsibility of parents to give polio vaccine to all children under five years of age.

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath said that complete eradication of polio from Pakistan is the first national priority of the government.

He said that the personal interest of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to make the country free from Polio is a reflection of the government's commitment to eradicate polio.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, this war against polio is going on with full force and consistency.

He said that coordination between the Polio Program and the Expanded Program on Immunization is being further strengthened

He said that effective and coordinated measures are being taken to improve routine immunization coverage across the country.

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath said, "Our main objective is to protect children from polio and other deadly diseases."