Year's First Rain Spell To Continue In Till Tuesday: PMD

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Monday said years first rain spell with snowfall would likely to continue till Tuesday in hilly areas, northern and upper parts of the country.

Talking to APP he said northern hilly areas expected heavy snowfall in days to come including Kashmir,Gilgit-Baltistan,astore, skardu and others adjoining areas.

This rain spell would drop mercury below freezing level in hilly areas, he said adding, fog would likely to persist in central and southern Punjab at isolated places for next few days.

Cold gripped most parts of the country especially in upper parts of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Northern areas, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) after the recent rain and snowfall giving an opportunity to people visit snow covered hills of the country.

Talking advantage of the weekend, huge crowd of tourists thronged to hilly areas to enjoy the chill weather with their family and friends.

Tourists crowd had been witnessed in Murree,Kalam and GB enjoyed varieties of food available there.

