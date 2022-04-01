"Yeh Ankhein Istara Hain" launched at PAC

Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Nayab Adabi Forum and Daricha Adab Pakistan, arranged the launching ceremony of Prof. Sabeen Youna's book "Yeh Ankhein Istara Hain" on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Nayab Adabi Forum and Daricha Adab Pakistan, arranged the launching ceremony of Prof. Sabeen Youna's book "Yeh Ankhein Istara Hain" on Friday.

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Ehsan Akbar presided over the ceremony while Mr Naseem Sehar, Ms Abida Taqi, Ms Parveen Tahir, Dr Farhat Abbas, Mr Tahir Hanafi and poetess Ms Tahira participated as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Ehsan Akbar said that the poetry of Prof. Sabin Younis was based on reality, adding the combination of concrete poetry was something else.

Sabine Younis is a poet who expressed the subject in-depth, he added.

Chairman Rare Literary Forum Nusrat Yab also recited a poem while paying tribute to Prof. Sabin Younis.

At the ceremony, poetess Professor Sabah Kazmi read an excellent article on Sabin Younis's " Yeh Ankhein Istara Hain ". Farkhand Shamim, Naseem Sahar. Rifat Anjum, Abida Taqi, Dr Farhat Abbas, Mr Tahir Hanafi and Ms Parveen Tahir recited poems, ghazals and poems written by Prof. Sabin Younis.

In addition to the well-known poets and poetesses of the twin cities, many ladies and gentlemen also participated in the event.