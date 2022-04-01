UrduPoint.com

"Yeh Ankhein Istara Hain" Launched At PAC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 09:07 PM

"Yeh Ankhein Istara Hain" launched at PAC

Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Nayab Adabi Forum and Daricha Adab Pakistan, arranged the launching ceremony of Prof. Sabeen Youna's book "Yeh Ankhein Istara Hain" on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Nayab Adabi Forum and Daricha Adab Pakistan, arranged the launching ceremony of Prof. Sabeen Youna's book "Yeh Ankhein Istara Hain" on Friday.

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Ehsan Akbar presided over the ceremony while Mr Naseem Sehar, Ms Abida Taqi, Ms Parveen Tahir, Dr Farhat Abbas, Mr Tahir Hanafi and poetess Ms Tahira participated as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Ehsan Akbar said that the poetry of Prof. Sabin Younis was based on reality, adding the combination of concrete poetry was something else.

Sabine Younis is a poet who expressed the subject in-depth, he added.

Chairman Rare Literary Forum Nusrat Yab also recited a poem while paying tribute to Prof. Sabin Younis.

At the ceremony, poetess Professor Sabah Kazmi read an excellent article on Sabin Younis's " Yeh Ankhein Istara Hain ". Farkhand Shamim, Naseem Sahar. Rifat Anjum, Abida Taqi, Dr Farhat Abbas, Mr Tahir Hanafi and Ms Parveen Tahir recited poems, ghazals and poems written by Prof. Sabin Younis.

In addition to the well-known poets and poetesses of the twin cities, many ladies and gentlemen also participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Rawalpindi Event

Recent Stories

Russia to Host UNSC Meeting on April 6 About Milit ..

Russia to Host UNSC Meeting on April 6 About Military Bio Activities in Ukraine, ..

51 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Law on Nationalization ..

Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Law on Nationalization of Property of Russians

53 seconds ago
 SAU to set up counseling center for graduating stu ..

SAU to set up counseling center for graduating students

56 seconds ago
 Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Rama ..

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Ramazan: CPO Rawalpindi

57 seconds ago
 Biden Says 30 Countries Will Join US in Releasing ..

Biden Says 30 Countries Will Join US in Releasing Oil From Their Reserves

4 minutes ago
 RPO holds "Khuli Katchery" to address citizens gri ..

RPO holds "Khuli Katchery" to address citizens grievances

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.