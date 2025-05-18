Open Menu

Yellow Line Electric Transit Project Feasibility Complete

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2025 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Punjab Transport Department has completed the feasibility study for the much-anticipated Yellow Line Electric Transit Project in Lahore.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs80 billion, and the Punjab government has proposed a timeline from September 2025 to June 2026 for its completion. The plan has been submitted to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for approval. The initiative aims to offer affordable and eco-friendly transport to the city’s growing population.

According to official sources, the proposed Yellow Line will span a 24-kilometer stretch from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura. Once operational, the project is expected to benefit nearly 130,000 passengers daily, easing congestion on major city routes and providing an efficient public transportation alternative.

Furthermore, work is also underway on the Blue Line and Purple Line mass transit projects, reflecting the provincial government’s broader vision for a connected urban rail network. These initiatives are designed to reduce traffic, minimise carbon emissions, and enhance commuter convenience across the city.

The Yellow Line will operate using 20 electric train sets, which will be imported from China, that is pending for approval from the Punjab Cabinet and ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council).

