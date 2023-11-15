Open Menu

Yemeni Ambassador Calls On Ambassador Amna Baloch

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Ambassador of Yemen to Belgium and the European Union Mohamed Taha Mustafa on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Ambassador of Yemen to Belgium and the European Union Mohamed Taha Mustafa on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch.

“They discussed strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing cooperation in various sectors, and addressing regional challenges.

United in fostering peace and development,” Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

