Yemeni Ambassador calls on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Yemen Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammed Mohatar Alashabi on Thursday called on Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah and discussed matter of mutual interests.

The ambassador lauded the performance of interior minister, interior ministry and officials of law and enforcing agencies for effectively handling security related issues, said a press release.

He said it was a good omen that Islamabad had again been declared a family station by the United Nation and this credit went to the efforts of law enforcing agencies.

The ambassador also expressed satisfaction over facilities available in the Federal capital.

The interior minister said the system had been up-graded for provision of family and student visas. All facilities would be provided to the applicants who applied for visas as per the set procedure, he added.

The minister said a proposal was under consideration to fix tenure of student visa as per the degree awarding time.

The ambassador thanked the interior minister for extending full support to Yemeni families and students.