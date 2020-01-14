“Yes, Colonel Rahim is a spy backed by a network,” law officer tells the top court

(@fidahassanain)

Colonel retired Inamur Rahim who is in the custody of ministry of Defence won bail from the Lahore High Court last week but the federal government challenged the verdict regarding his release.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) The Supreme Court suspended Lahore High Court’s verdict regarding release of Colonel (retired) Inam-ur-Rahim—the lawyer of missing persons—here on Tuesday.

As proceedings commenced, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Khan appeared before the top court and submitted sealed report regarding detention of Colonel (retired) Inam-ur-Rahim.

Justice Mushir Alam was hearing the case who asked the law officer about the reasons on the basis of which the case against retired Colonel Inam-ur-Rahim was formed.

“There must be some reason for arrest of former colonel Rahim," Justice Alam observed, adding that but it is necessary under the law to share the grounds for an arrest, so that the nature of the crime could be determined.

On it, the Attorney General told the court that a lot of material was recovered from the laptop of the detained former colonel. He requested the judge to listen to the case in chamber as the matter was related to the national security.

“I am ready to share everything with your lordship in your chamber,” the AGP pleaded. He had information about nuclear weapons, Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI) and “some people”.

“Did he share information with the enemy?,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked the AGP.

On it, he replied, “Colonel Inamur Rahim is a spy backed by a network,”. “There are many other people who belong to this network are wanted,” he further said.

At this, Justice Alam asked the AGP about progress in the investigation to which he said he had no liberty to say anything regarding the court martial till completion of investigation. “Inam will have full rights once investigation is completed,” the AGP told the top court.

After hearing arguments of the senior law officer, the Supreme Court suspended the order of the Lahore High Court regarding release of Col (retired) Inam-ur-Rahim. The court directed the Federal government to produce him in the court and furnish written reply as to why he was put into continuous detention.

Last week the Lahore High Court ordered release of Col (retired) Inam-ur-Rahim from the custody of ministry of defence, holding that his arrest was illegal and unlawful.

The law officers failed to convince the court regarding detention of Inam-ur-Rahim after which the Lahore High Court ordered release of Inam-ur-Rahim. The federal government challenged the verdict before the Supreme Court.