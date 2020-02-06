'YES' qualifiers to get four-month professional training under 'Fellowship Programme'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The youth, getting financial assistance under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), will get four-month professional training under the 'Fellowship Programme', worked out by the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in collaboration with British Council Pakistan.

The PMYAP will sign the agreement with the British Council of Pakistan on February 11 to materialize the 'Fellowship Programme', aimed at grooming the qualifiers of the 'YES' which is a flagship project of Kamyab Jawan Programme , launched in October last year with Rs100 billion allocation to provide soft loans to youth coming up with workable business ideas.

The signing date for the agreement was finalized during a meeting between Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and a delegation of British Council Pakistan.The meeting was held here to discuss launching of 'Fellowship Programme' (Developing Inclusive and Creative Economies), said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Initially, the programme would be launched as a pilot project, which would later be rolled out completely after impacts evaluation of its execution.

Some 300 businesses from 11 districts of the country would be imparted trainings in the first phase. The fellowship programme would comprise of workshops and training for a period of four months. Professional from relevant fields would be hired to train the young entrepreneurs.

Highlighting the objective of 'Fellowship Programme' , Usman Dar said the initiative would offer an ideal opportunity to young entrepreneurs to learn from the expertise of successful people in their respective areas of business interests.

The programme would professionally groom young entrepreneurs and help them run their businesses successfully, he added.

"We must be able to reach out to maximum number of entrepreneurs so that they are adequately groomed in their areas of business interests. I am grateful for the efforts and assistance of all partners in youth development", Usman Dar stressed.