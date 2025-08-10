Open Menu

YES Welfare Society Marks 7 Years Of Youth Empowerment Through Sports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

YES Welfare Society marks 7 Years of Youth empowerment through sports

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The YES Welfare Society celebrated its seventh anniversary with a vibrant event highlighting its ongoing commitment to youth empowerment through sports.

The occasion witnessed the unveiling of new sports plans aimed at fostering healthy lifestyles and community bonding among Rawalpindi’s young population.

Addressing the gathering, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, announced the launch of multiple sports academies across the city.

These academies are set to provide modern, accessible facilities in residential areas, enabling children to engage in sports activities safely and constructively.

Ranjha emphasized the broader impact of such initiatives, stating, “Promoting teamwork, leadership, and healthy habits through sports is vital to nurturing responsible citizens and safeguarding our youth from detrimental influences.

The anniversary event featured a festive cake-cutting ceremony attended by key figures, including YES President Dr. Zahid Awan and Vice President Naveed Qureshi, a former Test cricketer, alongside sports lovers, community leaders, and youth advocates.

Aligning with Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, YES Welfare Society revealed a lineup of upcoming activities: a tree plantation drive on August 14, a Women’s T10 cricket League scheduled from August 22 to 24, and Australian Football (AFL) and women’s baseball matches set for September 6.

Reflecting on seven years of dedicated service, YES Welfare Society reaffirmed its mission to leverage sports as a powerful catalyst for youth development and positive social change in Rawalpindi’s communities.

