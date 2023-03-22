UrduPoint.com

Yesterday's Earthquake Claims Nine Life In KP: PDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Yesterday's earthquake claims nine life in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :At least nine persons including two children have lost their lives and 46 others sustained injuries in yesterday's earthquake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman told APP on Wednesday that two persons including a 10 years old girl died at Madayn Swat, three in Bajaur, two including a boy in Lower Dir and one child in Abbottabad district due to walls and roofs collapsed incidents by the powerful earthquake that jolted KP and other parts of the country on Tuesday night.

The dead include five men, two women and two children in KP where 19 houses were also partially damaged.

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department, Abdul Basit and Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain visited the Emergency Operation Centre and directed the officials to expedite relief activities in the affected areas.

The Secretary also directed Rescue 1122 to provide timely medical care to all the injured and transported them to nearby hospitals without any delay.

He said all resources and equipment should be used in relief operations.

The Secretary directed the district administration, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence to remain on high alert.

The PDMA was in constant touch with the district administrations and concerned institutions in all the districts and all resources were mobilized to provide quick relief to the earthquake victims.

He said the situation was being continuously monitored, advising the citizens to report any untoward incident at helplines 1700 or 1122.

Meanwhile, relief activities continued in the earthquake-affected areas after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted many cities of Pakistan including KP.

People, police, districts administrations and Rescue 1122 were participating in the relief operations in Swat, Dir Lower, Bajaur and others affected areas and shifted injured to hospitals where doctors and health officials were immediately called in for duties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Swat Died Alert Dir Rescue 1122 Women All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

23 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

9 hours ago
 Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

10 hours ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

10 hours ago
 PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert ..

PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert after earthquake

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.